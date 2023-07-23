The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect alternating lane closures, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between the ramps to and from U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 762 (Brandy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New roadway construction—Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is Aug. 31.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Rapidan Road) and Route 3 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway)—Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 663 (Sevensburg Road) and Route 647 (Revercomb Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 628 (Curling Creek Lane)—Other bridge work. Expect total road closures between Route 646 (Stillhouse Road) and the dead end, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit—Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), at Route 651 (Lees Mill Road in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Debris pickup—Expect left lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66, between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit 23 (Delaplane/Paris) and U.S. 17 (Highway 17) in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 25 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (Lee Highway)—Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and Business 29 (Lee Highway) east of Highway 17, in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway)—Expect a mobile work zone with left lane closures at U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway)—Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) and the Warrenton Town line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway)—Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Warrenton Town line, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit—Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, noon to 6 a.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date is Dec. 15.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Orange Road)—Tree trimming operations. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, daily in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date is Aug. 10.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations—Expect alternating lane closures and mobile work zones in the following areas:

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between the Warren County line and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway).