The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) New roadway construction—Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is August 31.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 661 (Botha Road)—Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date is July 14.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)/U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) intersection improvements—Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road).

Madison County

Route 707 (Nethers Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date is August 10.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1001 (Main Street) and Route 655 (Short Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.