The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 665 (Normans Lane) and the Culpeper Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 9566 (Simms Drive) and the Madison County line, in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line and the Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line to the Orange County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) and the Culpeper Town line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) in the northbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Friendship Way, in the southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect left lane closures, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at U.S. Business 15 (Brandy Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

New roadway construction—Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is Aug. 31.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64—Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway)—Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive) and Route 657 (General Winder Road, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway)—Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 663 (Alanthus Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, beginning Monday. Expected completion date is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 West, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Warrenton Town line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass), between U.S. and Route 1056 (Moffet Drive), in the northbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and Route 744 (Lovers Lane), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between Ramp Intersection to Eastern Bypass Ramp Intersection, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 709 (Zulla Road) and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Snow Hill Lane and the Warren County line, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 55 (Main Street, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect mobile work zones with lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 29 and mile marker 30, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Mowing operations—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and the ramp to Interstate 66 East, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Prince William County, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between Prince William County and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit Ramp 23 (Delaplane/Paris) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (Lee Highway)—Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and Business 29 (Lee Highway) east of Highway 17, in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway)—Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) and the Warrenton Town line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway)—Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 693 (Old Alexandria Turnpike) and Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit—Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date is set for Dec. 15.