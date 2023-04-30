The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area next week:

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Other construction. Expect temporary lane closures between Route 633 (Norman Road) and Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road)—Other traffic engineering. Expect road closure between Route 795 (Cobbs Legion Road) and Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road), daily through May 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Rumble strip installation—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between the ramp to U.S. 17 and U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between Galemont Lane and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66—Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 644 (Ritchie Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 609 (Courthouse Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Halfway Road)—Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 705 (Burrland Lane) and Route 804 (Stuart Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.