The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike)—Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion date is Sept. 30.

Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion date is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit—Expect shoulder closures and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 771 (Frys Lane), between Route 672 (Duhollow Road) and Route 1104 (Zella’s Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, beginning Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Business 15 (James Madison Street)—Tree removal operation. Expect alternating lane closures between Hoard Avenue and the Town of Remington in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway)—Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road)—Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 673 (Razor Hill Road) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road)—Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway). Please follow detour signs around the work area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail)—Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)—Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15.

Louisa County

Interstate 64—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64—Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road)—Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date is Oct. 26.

Madison County

Pavement marking—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and the Culpeper County line in the southbound lanes.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 714 (Bairs Trail Lane) and Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road)—Pipe replacement. Road closure between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 612 (Monrovia Road) beginning Monday. Please follow posted detour around the work area. Expected completion date is Sept. 29.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway)—Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Page County line and Route 651 (Atkins Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.