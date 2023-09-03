The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike)—Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion date is Sept. 30.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway), daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (White Oak Road)—Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion date is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66, between mile marker 28 and mile marker 37 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway East)—Turn lane construction. Expect right and left shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Pavement marking—Expect alternating lane closures Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between (Route 810) Dyke Road and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail)—Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 143 and mile marker 162 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 143 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 616 (Union Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 1112 (West First Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 208 (East First Street), between Route 1112 (West First Street) to the Spotsylvania County line, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 208 (East First Street), between U.S. 33 (East Main Street) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between the Albemarle County line and the Orange County line, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64—Tree removal operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64—Brush removal. Watch for workers removing debris between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 635 (Willow Brook Road)—Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure, beginning Tuesday, at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date is Oct. 26.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail)—Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Spotsylvania County line in the eastbound lanes.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 760 (Spotswood Drive) and the Spotsylvania County line in the westbound lanes.

Route 669 (Marquis Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 650 (Independence Road), daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.