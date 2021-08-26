VDOT: expect significant delays on I-64 this weekend on Afton Mountain for bridge work

Bridge maintenance work requiring extended lane closures will continue this weekend on Interstate 64 at mile marker 104 over Route 690 (Newtown Road) in Albemarle County on the east side of Afton Mountain.

The work moves into the eastbound lanes beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. I-64 east will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at mile marker 104.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 miles per hour from Exit 99 at the top of Afton Mountain through the work zone.

Motorists should expect significant eastbound delays during the work, especially from mid-morning through mid-afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Motorists, especially those operating trucks and other large vehicles, should drive with extreme caution descending the mountain since there may be slow-moving or stopped traffic between Exit 99 and the work zone at mile marker 104.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is open to passenger vehicles as an alternate route. Tractor-trailers and other over-height vehicles cannot use that route due to a height-restricted railroad bridge.