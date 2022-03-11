VDOT: make preparations now for winter storm on Saturday

Although the Piedmont is enjoying spring like weather Friday with temperatures in the 60s, Mother Nature plans a quick change back to winter late Friday night and Saturday, according to a release from VDOT.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges residents to prepare for a winter storm forecast to arrive early Saturday morning that may drop two to three inches of heavy snow across the district, with highest amounts in the western counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In Culpeper County, snow and sleet overnight is forecast by National Weather Service becoming all snow after 11 a.m. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times.

The snow will be followed by high winds and temperatures plummeting into the teens overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning, according to VDOT. The predicted snow total has increased since Thursday and VDOT urges motorists to pay attention to local weather forecasts and to use extreme caution if they must travel during the storm. The high winds may bring down trees and other debris, which could create road hazards for drivers.

VDOT crews will report to work early Saturday morning to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

VDOT urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm since road conditions are likely to be hazardous, with blowing snow and icing overnight Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to National Weather Service. Snow and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to travel disruptions.

There is an enhanced threat for damaging wind gusts Saturday and Saturday night. At least scattered instances of tree and power line damage are possible, and could result in blocked roadways or power outages, according to NWS.

Wind chill temperatures around 10 degrees below zero are possible along the ridges of the Blue Ridge, Catoctin Mountains, and Potomac Highlands Saturday night into early Sunday.

The greatest snow accumulations in the storm stretching from the Tennessee/Ohio Valleys through the interior Eastern US will be in Northeast where totals in excess of 12 inches are likely, according to NWS.

The first day of spring is March 20.