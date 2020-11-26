VDOT says it is ready for winter

The weather has seemed almost spring-like at times recently and the first official day of winter is still more than three weeks away, but the Virginia Department of Transportation is getting ready for snow and ice.

Some states—such as Wyoming, Washington, Michigan—are planning for budget and staff shortages for winter road clearing because of COVID-19 impacts, according to a report by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

But VDOT appears to be fine, as its winter budget increased this year to about $211 million. Last year’s winter budget was $205 million.

VDOT’s winter budgets are determined by the three previous years’ expenses, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.

VDOT oversees more than 128,000 lane miles statewide in nine districts, including the Culpeper District.

To handle winter weather statewide this season, VDOT has more than 11,300 pieces of snow removal equipment; more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine; and more than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and abrasives.