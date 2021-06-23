VDOT says refurbished Chatham Bridge on track to reopen in fall

The Chatham Bridge has been closed for a year now and will remain shuttered through the summer.

But the opening of the rehabilitated span over the Rappahannock River is not far from happening, Stafford County and Fredericksburg officials learned during a tour of the bridge work zone earlier this week.

“We’re here to tell you that this is going to be delivered in October on time with the maximum incentive to the contractor,” Robert Ridgell, assistant engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District, told the group as it perused the new concrete deck Monday.

The local officials included district Commonwealth Transportation Board representative Cedric Rucker, who documented the progress with photos and said he’s glad to hear the project is on time and budget.

Ridgell, the project manager for the $23.4 million bridge rehabilitation, as well as other major projects along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area, said the newly built bridge should have a 100-year life span.

When the bridge opens, traffic will use two lanes each way to cross the Rappahannock, which is the dividing line between Fredericksburg and Stafford. The approaches to the bridge also will be adjusted.