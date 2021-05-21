VDOT schedules road construction; expects Memorial Day travel to be heavy

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to be heavy this year, possibly at or even above pre-pandemic levels. The Virginia Department of Transportation will do its part to move traffic more safely and efficiently by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia between noon on Friday, May 28 and noon on Tuesday, June 1.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Culpeper County