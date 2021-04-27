VDOT: wear orange Wednesday for National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Virginia Dept. of Transportation, on behalf of its many road workers, is asking for participation, and the photos to prove it, in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Wednesday, April 28 is Go Orange Day. VDOT is asking residents to wear something orange to show their support of road safetyGet creative! Wear orange and snap a selfie or a socially distanced group photo following all guidelines. Co-workers, family members, pets, etc. are welcome to get in the photo.

Submit photos to William.Merritt@vdot.virginia.gov and Lou.Hatter@vdot.virginia.gov Please include names, where the photo was taken and the company's name, or text 540-717-8376 (be sure to include name).

VDOT plans to publish all the photos on VDOT's Flickr photo gallery.