Vega releases ad, 'Familia Budget,' with her dad, targeting Spanberger as "tax and spend"

Vega ad

Yesli Vega for Congress on Monday announced a new television campaign ad, with her father, in Virginia's 7th District race against Abigail Spanberger.

 VEGA FOR CONGRESS

Seventh Congressional District Republican nominee Yesli Vega on Monday announced her third television ad of the campaign, entitled-‘Familia (Family) Budget,’ according to a Vega for Congress release.

The ad features Vega and her father, Abel Ventura, a native of El Salvador, discussing the importance of managing a budget.

The campaign ad targets Abigail Spanberger’s “reckless tax and spend agenda that is driving up costs for Virginians,” the campaign release said of the 7th District two-term Democratic incumbent.

“My dad taught me you should never spend more than you make. It seems like commonsense, yet Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger have been driving up the cost of living with their reckless spending. In Congress, I’ll work to cut taxes, bring down inflation, and lower the cost of living for hardworking Virginians,” Vega said in the ad.

People are also reading…

The Nov. 8 election between Vega and Spanberger is less than a month away. Early voting is now taking place weekdays in the local voter’s registrar. The Culpeper Voter Registrar will also be open Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for early voting.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

