Vega wins Culpeper GOP straw poll

Culpeper-area residents got up close with the entire field of Republican candidates in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District contest on Saturday morning. The GOP hopefuls in the June 21 primary came to town to participate in a breakfast meeting of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. Residents voted in a straw poll toward the end, and Prince William County sheriff’s deputy Yesli Vega (second from right) emerged victorious, ahead of Army combat veteran Derrick Anderson and state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania. Watch for the full story next week in the Star-Exponent.