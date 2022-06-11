 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vega wins Culpeper GOP straw poll

7th Congressional District all GOP primary candidates in Culpeper

7th District primary candidates (from left) Crystal Vanuch, Gina Ciarcia, David Ross, Derrick Anderson, Yesli Vega and Bryce Reeves pose during Saturday’s Culpeper GOP breakfast.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper-area residents got up close with the entire field of Republican candidates in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District contest on Saturday morning. The GOP hopefuls in the June 21 primary came to town to participate in a breakfast meeting of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. Residents voted in a straw poll toward the end, and Prince William County sheriff’s deputy Yesli Vega (second from right) emerged victorious, ahead of Army combat veteran Derrick Anderson and state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania. Watch for the full story next week in the Star-Exponent.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

