Vehicle crash closes bridge over Rappahannock River on Bus. 29 south of Remington

The bridge over the Rappahannock River on U.S. 29 Business (Remington Road) south of the town of Remington is closed after a vehicle crash on Wednesday damaged the guardrail and concrete parapet wall on a section of the structure, according to a news release on Thursday from VDOT.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The damage will require rebuilding a section of the parapet and replacing the guardrail before the structure is safe for use. The Virginia Department of Transportation anticipates the closure will remain in place for at least a week.

During the closure, motorists should use Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) or U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Street) to enter Remington from U.S. 29.