Vendors upbeat, kids buy produce at Downtown Farmers Market

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market was abuzz with activity early on a recent Saturday, despite an overcast sky and the threat of rain.
At the market information booth in the shadow of Culpeper Baptist Church Missy Vesuna with Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., handed out information about Youth Nutrition Education and Farm Fresh Dollars for Kids to locals interested in the new program.
“We’ve been doing well today, the children love it,” Vesuna said Saturday.
Started with a grant from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the program provides a way for children to purchase their own produce from the Farmers Market using Fresh Farm Dollars.
Designed to raise awareness of the benefits of local produce, the program teaches children about the value of good nutrition and the importance of supporting local farmers.
Lily Durrer with the Culpeper Department of Human Services and Farmers Market Manager Nancie Howden also reached out to children on Saturday about the program, along with representatives from the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program for Youth.
Georgette Mosley, the Extension’s senior program assistant with the Family Nutrition Program, created the “I’m SOW Healthy” educational program that features the Fresh Farm Dollars. Children are also encouraged to veiw a new virtual exhibit about preparing healthy meals with items bought at the market.
One of the features of “I’m SOW Healthy” is a virtual demonstration about preparing a healthy seasonal snack with produce purchased with Farm Fresh Dollars for Kids. Another highlight is the interactive Question and Answer bingo game, “Getting to know your farmer.”
Across the aisle from the information booth shoppers of all ages browsed the region’s farm offerings—fresh berries, large ripe tomatoes and bright yellow squash.
A booth near the entrance featured Green Barn Bakery of Locust Grove. Owners Carina and Scott Jensen said their business, started during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been doing well.
“People were looking for something to do,” Carina Jensen said, adding that indulging in the Green Barn’s sweet treats was likely a happy pastime for some.
“Everything is made from scratch,” Jensen added, divulging that the recipes came from her grandmother. “Fan favorites include the sticky buns and yeast rolls.”
Candles, cut flowers and other artisan home goods lured customers to a booth not far away for Snake Oak Farms. Mother-daughter duo Erika Warner and Melissa Janssen said their joint venture has thrived over the past year.
“We’re doing really well, actually,” Warner said, adding she was grateful Virginians continue to support local entrepreneurs.
The Culpeper Farmers Market will remain open through October 2021 every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon, located next to the Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street.
For more information, see Culpeper Downtown Market website or call 540/825-4416.
Miles Kresic, a former Rixeyville resident, is a senior at St. Andrews School in Delaware. He is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.