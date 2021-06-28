Vendors upbeat, kids buy produce at Downtown Farmers Market

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market was abuzz with activity early on a recent Saturday, despite an overcast sky and the threat of rain.

At the market information booth in the shadow of Culpeper Baptist Church Missy Vesuna with Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., handed out information about Youth Nutrition Education and Farm Fresh Dollars for Kids to locals interested in the new program.

“We’ve been doing well today, the children love it,” Vesuna said Saturday.

Started with a grant from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the program provides a way for children to purchase their own produce from the Farmers Market using Fresh Farm Dollars.

Designed to raise awareness of the benefits of local produce, the program teaches children about the value of good nutrition and the importance of supporting local farmers.

Lily Durrer with the Culpeper Department of Human Services and Farmers Market Manager Nancie Howden also reached out to children on Saturday about the program, along with representatives from the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program for Youth.