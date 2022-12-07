Very appreciative: Blue & Red Santa Project takes Culpeper kids shopping

A warm spirit of charity and goodwill permeated the local Supercenter early Saturday for the 7th annual giving extravaganza of Blue & Red Santa Project.

Nearly 120 children were partnered with Culpeper Police Dept. officers and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 members for a $150 shopping spree at Walmart—80 percent allocated for clothes and hygiene items and 20 percent for toys.

“It was wonderful,” said Co. 1 President Steve Corbin, a founder of the nonprofit project that works year-round to help the less privileged in Culpeper.

“The kids were overjoyed, so very excited, very appreciative.”

Shopping side-by-side with officers and firefighters is a major focus of the special day, fostering a relationship of trust at an early age.

“We have an emphasis on the interaction—so many kids wanted pictures with the firemen and police,” Corbin said. “It goes a long way with young children: how they grow up and act in society…we want to let them know we are their friends, if they have an issue or problem, they can come to us.”

Culpeper Police Dept. Capt. Tim Chilton agreed, saying it’s one of the agency’s biggest annual events.

“As well as one of the most rewarding,” he said. “Having so many organizations come together is amazing in itself.”

The focus of the PD is community, Chilton added: “We look forward to next year.”

Culpeper Police Maj. Chris Settle said it always amazes him the number of volunteers who come every year and how it grows.

“It’s all around just a community team effort with a reach in our community that none of us probably fully understand—the good we are doing,” he said. “It’s amazing, just a great event.”

Corbin sensed the need was greater this year in the current economy with many families struggling. A lot of the children come from single-parent households and a few were foster kids. Picking out just the right pair of pajamas or a warm winter coat was not taken lightly.

“Everybody just took it to heart,” Corbin said.

Not just a holiday effort as the name implies, the project also year-round raises money to provide supplies, clothing items and snacks for the public schools while also supporting local elderly.

The group helps out-of-state in natural disasters and in the spring, takes local teens shopping for school clothes.

More than 100 volunteers from the blue and red side turned out for the Dec. 3 keystone event at Culpeper Walmart along with friends from Dept. of Social Services and Culpeper Eagles. Students from Culpeper Technical Education Center turned out as well to help with the shopping.

Entirely supported with community contributions, Blue & Red Santa Project saw its gifts dwindle a bit this year, but not the spirit of giving.

It’s all about helping the less fortunate, Corbin said.

Saturday’s shopping day ended with breakfast back at the Brandy Station VFD, visits with Santa and backpacks filled with more necessities for each child. Ole Country Store, Country Café, Burger King and Pepper’s all donated food for the breakfast. Babies in the group received a quilt, diapers and wipes and the local Petsmart donated stuffed animals for everyone.

“This is more about the kids,” said Blue and Red Santa Project secretary Kim Green, member of the Brandy Station VFD auxiliary.

“Seeing their faces and getting to shop with law enforcement and first responders and having that respect for them, taking the time to help these underprivileged people, is what it’s about.”

Some of the shopping requests were heart-breaking.

“It’s just sad when a kid says, I want an air mattress so I don’t have to sleep on the floor,” Green said. “They deserve a Christmas, too.”

The Blue & Red Santa Project needs financial support to continue its work. Consider a year-end tax deductible contribution at blueandredsantaproject.org or mail donations to PO Box 579 Culpeper, VA 22701.