 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran Culpeper-area educator pens children's picture book
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Veteran Culpeper-area educator pens children's picture book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pat Baker and 'Nona's Whistle'

Local author Patricia Baker, with a friend, holds her latest children’s book, ‘Nona’s Whistle,’ on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Patricia Baker, a veteran educator in Culpeper and Fauquier counties, has written a fun children’s adventure centered around Nona and her connection to birds.

Told through the eyes of Ryo, Nona’s 7-year-old grandchild, Baker’s newly published picture book follows the little girl as she unrolls a great adventure her Nona had not long ago.

Nona built a connection with birds she’s been feeding with peanuts on her patio. Every day, she calls them by whistling. But what will happen when Nona falls ill and loses her ability to whistle?

“Nona’s Whistle is a little adventure story,” Baker said in a statement. “It is a true story mostly about nature and beautiful birds. Nona fed the birds, and together they learn about being curious and trusting. In the story, Nona includes a big dose of problem-solving when it comes to calling her feathered friends!”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A wife and mother who taught in public schools for 38 years, Baker now represents the East Fairfax District on the Culpeper County School Board.

The author urged readers to join Nona in her adventure to discover who helped her find her whistle. People will be happy and surprised to discover the answer, she said.

Fulton Books, the book’s publisher, says Baker’s work is a simple yet sweet story that shows deep care for the lives of animals, and teaches kids how to overcome a sudden problem.

Fulton calls it a good resource for toddlers and children who want to familiarize themselves with different kinds of birds.

To experience Baker’s work, one can purchase “Nona’s Whistle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Nukes could be 'very effective' against incoming asteroids

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News