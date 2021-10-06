Veteran Culpeper-area educator pens children's picture book

Patricia Baker, a veteran educator in Culpeper and Fauquier counties, has written a fun children’s adventure centered around Nona and her connection to birds.

Told through the eyes of Ryo, Nona’s 7-year-old grandchild, Baker’s newly published picture book follows the little girl as she unrolls a great adventure her Nona had not long ago.

Nona built a connection with birds she’s been feeding with peanuts on her patio. Every day, she calls them by whistling. But what will happen when Nona falls ill and loses her ability to whistle?

“Nona’s Whistle is a little adventure story,” Baker said in a statement. “It is a true story mostly about nature and beautiful birds. Nona fed the birds, and together they learn about being curious and trusting. In the story, Nona includes a big dose of problem-solving when it comes to calling her feathered friends!”

A wife and mother who taught in public schools for 38 years, Baker now represents the East Fairfax District on the Culpeper County School Board.

The author urged readers to join Nona in her adventure to discover who helped her find her whistle. People will be happy and surprised to discover the answer, she said.