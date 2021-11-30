Veterans' Christmas-wreath program seeks Culpeper sponsorships

In two weeks, Culpeper will once again take part in a national tradition to honor veterans at Christmastime. The COVID-19 pandemic scrapped 2020’s event.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, a tractor-trailer loaded with thousands of red-ribboned wreaths will arrive from Maine at Culpeper National Cemetery for people to lay against the iconic, white headstones of military veterans resting there.
In 2019, donors contributed enough money to buy some 6,000 wreaths for the cemetery, enabling about 600 volunteers to decorate the graves of more than half of its 11,000 veterans and their family members. At a ceremony that day, people uttered the names of the dead, prayed and sang, and a representative from the American Legion’s 16th District delivered a keynote address.
A similar ceremony is planned for Dec. 18, said Culpeper native Jake McNemar, a sponsor of the community’s wreaths program this year.
“I think it’s very special to be involved,” McNemar said in an interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “I have three grandfathers and a great-grandfather buried at Culpeper National Cemetery, and a grandmother and great-grandmother as well. My family goes back a long way in service to our country, and I’m pretty patriotic.”
McNemar and his wife, Renee, staffed a table on East Davis Street during downtown Culpeper’s recent Holiday Open House, in an effort to sell sponsorships to donate more wreaths for the cemetery.
A Culpeper RE/MAX real-estate agent, McNemar is also an assistant coach of the Stars 9U-Parsons travel baseball team, which competes in tournaments locally and across the East Coast. His son, Ryan, 9, plays short stop, pitcher and catcher on the team, which McNemar said is ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 13 nationally.
“It’s $15 to sponsor a wreath, and $5 of that money will go to our baseball team or whatever group signs up to be a sponsor,” McNemar said. “The whole team will be there for the ceremony in Culpeper.”
One of McNemar’s baseball players, Abe Lee, is the grandson of Wreaths Across America founders Morill and Karen Worcester, the assistant coach said.
“So we have an extra investment in the program, with this connection,” McNemar said. “Ho Lee, the father of our player, has his face on all the Wreaths Across America trailers.”
Ho Lee, a U.S. veteran, is the son-in-law of the Wreaths Across America founders.
Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 by the Worcesters, owners of wreath-making company Worcester Wreath, which found itself with a surplus of wreaths that year. They arranged to put the excess wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.
With the help of other businesses and organizations, the Arlington wreath-laying became an annual tradition and grew to include a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
In 2005, a photo of the Arlington headstones adorned with wreaths and covered in snow circulated on the internet. People across the country contacted the Worcesters, asking to help and offering to place wreaths at national and state cemeteries to honor America’s veterans.
“Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms,” a brochure for the program states. “The goal of Wreaths Across America is to bring local communities and our military together.”
McNemar urges people to sponsor a wreath, regardless of whether it benefits his baseball team or another group.
“I think when you have something really cool like we do right in our back yard, sometimes we take it for granted,” McNemar said. “I don’t know if many people realize we have a national cemetery right here in Culpeper, and all of these former military members and heroes are buried there.”
He said Culpeper is blessed as a small-town community to have the opportunity to team up with Wreaths Across America for this event.
“It’s such an amazing thing. The first time we did it, it was such a great experience to do with our boys, to teach them about their heritage and honoring those who have sacrificed for all of us,” McNemar said. “I’m so glad to be able to pass along these values to the next generation.”
To sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org or call 877/385-9504.
