Veterans' Christmas-wreath program seeks Culpeper sponsorships

In 2005, a photo of the Arlington headstones adorned with wreaths and covered in snow circulated on the internet. People across the country contacted the Worcesters, asking to help and offering to place wreaths at national and state cemeteries to honor America’s veterans.

“Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms,” a brochure for the program states. “The goal of Wreaths Across America is to bring local communities and our military together.”

McNemar urges people to sponsor a wreath, regardless of whether it benefits his baseball team or another group.

“I think when you have something really cool like we do right in our back yard, sometimes we take it for granted,” McNemar said. “I don’t know if many people realize we have a national cemetery right here in Culpeper, and all of these former military members and heroes are buried there.”

He said Culpeper is blessed as a small-town community to have the opportunity to team up with Wreaths Across America for this event.