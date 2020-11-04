Veterans Day Ride for Recognition convoy Nov. 11 through Culpeper

An approximate 17-mile Veterans Day Ride for Recognition will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 around Culpeper out of respect for those who served in a year when traditional events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The public is invited to decorate their vehicles and ride along or wave flags and cheer as the procession passes.

The distanced event will begin at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day with assembling a vehicle convoy outside of Culpeper American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. A presentation of the National Anthem and salute to the American flag will be held at 10:15 a.m. followed by a safety briefing and recognitions.

The convoy will then depart the Post for the 30-minute ride at 10:40 a.m. and head north, making a loop via Chestnut Fork Foad, Auburn Road, Inlet Road onto Brandy Road and around the North Main Street traffic circle.

The honorary Veterans Day parade of vehicles will continue onto Madison Road and Orange Road through town before turning left at Laurel Street, and a left back onto Orange Road.