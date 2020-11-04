Veterans Day Ride for Recognition convoy Nov. 11 through Culpeper

An approximate 17-mile Veterans Day Ride for Recognition will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 around Culpeper out of respect for those who served in a year when traditional events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The public is invited to decorate their vehicles and ride along or wave flags and cheer as the procession passes.
The distanced event will begin at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day with assembling a vehicle convoy outside of Culpeper American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. A presentation of the National Anthem and salute to the American flag will be held at 10:15 a.m. followed by a safety briefing and recognitions.
The convoy will then depart the Post for the 30-minute ride at 10:40 a.m. and head north, making a loop via Chestnut Fork Foad, Auburn Road, Inlet Road onto Brandy Road and around the North Main Street traffic circle.
The honorary Veterans Day parade of vehicles will continue onto Madison Road and Orange Road through town before turning left at Laurel Street, and a left back onto Orange Road.
The procession will head to South East Street and traverse U.S. Avenue into Culpeper National Cemetery. A brief ceremony will begin in the cemetery at 11:11 a.m. with Taps played at 11:20 a.m. and the vehicle parade departing. Vehicles will travel back on Main Street, around the traffic circle and back onto Route 229 for its ending point back at the American Legion.
U.S. Air Force veteran Carroll "Ziggy" Levison, of Warrenton, adjutant for the District 16 American Legion, collaborated with an auxiliary member to host the procession. COVID-19 cancellation of traditional Memorial Day events prompted a similar event earlier this year, he said.
The continued pandemic has likewise called off the annual Veterans Day service in Culpeper National Cemetery.
“We said we have to do something to recognize the veterans,” Levison said.
Anyone and everyone is invited to drive with the convoy and offer support from the sidelines, he added.
“We’re bringing the parade to the people,” said Levison who works to raise awareness of the high rate of suicide among veterans.
His American flag-themed truck with that message will be the lead vehicle.
"Remember, less than 0.5 percent of U.S. citizens are currently in military service. A little over 5 percent of U.S. citizens are veterans. Anywhere from 22 to 40 Veterans commit suicide each day. That is 8,030 to 14,600 per year," according to Levison.
Safety will be the most important part of the convoy, according to guidelines vehicles must follow. Event sponsors, in addition to American Legion, are Air Force Sergeants Association and Disabled American Veterans.
All vehicles must have their headlights on and those needing to leave the convoy should only rejoin the group at Culpeper National Cemetery. Convoy participants should not use their flashers. If encountering an uncontrolled intersection, the convoy will yield as needed.
In town, under police escort, vehicles may ignore the traffic signals and should follow directions of the flaggers or blockers. Participants should keep up with the vehicle in front, but allow for safe braking. Procession speeds will be 5 MPH under the posted limit in many cases.
Vehicle decorations for the Veterans Day procession should be firmly attached, able to withstand 50 MPH. Organizers stressed the first rule is safety.
A program for the 2020 Veterans Day Ride for Recognition includes a poignant poem, “Remember Our Veterans Eternally Asleep.” It states:
“To my fellow Veterans who lie buried here
Fill your hearts with joy and great cheer
You are not forgotten nor shall you be
We have this place for Veterans like we
With your names emblazoned for all to see
Be it Gods will I will be back with thee
While I cannot come here every day
When I come I will take a knee and pray
God Almighty please grant me another day
To remember our Veterans in a special way
With ceremonies, wreaths, or a simple coin
I will do what I can until with you I join
When that unfortunate day comes to pass
And they lay me down deep below the grass
I hope you will welcome me with open arms
As a fellow Veteran who kept us from harms
For those still here I hope you will keep
Remembering our Veterans eternally asleep.”
