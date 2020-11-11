Veterans Day Ride for Recognition in Culpeper pays respect from a distance in the rain

Her dad served in World War II. A native of England, Mathews recalled experiencing the war in her youth.

“I can remember as a little girl hiding under the table when the bombs were coming over with a saucepan on my head because it was … a war is bad,” she said, adding events like Wednesday’s were important, “To honor all those who served and think of what they went through and what war does to people.”

Post Chaplain John Wilson served with the U.S. Air Force as a flight line crew chief from 1966-70 in England, Germany and New Mexico. He emphasized the importance of Veterans Day.

“The reason we are not over at the cemetery today is because of COVID,” Wilson said. “But if you ever go over there you can see a lot of headstones and know a lot of people died during the wars and after and they need to be recognized and remembered so that we never forget them. We were all in different military services, but we all served under one flag.”

Army veteran Robert Yowell has an uncle, Calvin Eugene Horn, who rests in Culpeper National Cemetery, where the Ride for Recognition stopped on Wednesday for a brief, distanced ceremony. His uncle’s 23 years of service prompted his own.