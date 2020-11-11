Veterans Day Ride for Recognition in Culpeper pays respect from a distance in the rain

U.S. Navy veteran Mel Coleman witnessed the end of World War II—twice—and both times while aboard ship at sea.
“I was in a North Atlantic convoy when the war was over with Germany,” he said of that date of surrender to the Allies on May 8, 1945. “And I was in the Pacific—anchored in Manila Bay—when it was over in Japan,” Coleman said of the Japanese surrender Aug. 15, 1945.
He remembered the celebrations.
“We didn’t have anything to drink—we just had a good time, a lot of laughing and congratulations,” said Coleman.
He served 12 years total in the Navy and is among the most revered members of the Culpeper American Legion Post 330.
A feeling of respect and gratitude was evident Wednesday in the post’s downstairs social quarters, where fellow veterans, family, friends and Legion Auxiliary members gathered prior to the main event.
COVID-19 cancelled the annual Veterans Day ceremony held for many years at Culpeper National Cemetery, but the Auxiliary paid homage nonetheless. Fifteen vehicles and a police escort participated in the Veterans Day Ride for Recognition convoy around the town and county.
Rain soaked the distanced event, though temperatures were mild and spirits high. Air Force veteran Carroll “Ziggy” led the procession in his very special pickup truck emblazoned with military seals and the stars and stripes.
Eye-catching, the vehicle features various written messages: “Remember our veterans every day,” and “22+ veterans commit suicide every day—our mission is zero.”
In the back is a large yellow and black cut-out of a soldier kneeling before a field cross.
“It’s part of our motto to support our veterans,” said Post 333 Auxiliary President April Clements. “To stand up and have pride in our guys and what they’ve done.”
Her brother served in the Navy for 23 years and her grandfather fought for the Army in the Korean War. Clements said veterans don’t get enough recognition from the general public so the Legion steps in to fill those cracks.
“Yes, because we love our guys. This is not just an organization to us, it’s a family,” she said.
Post 330 Commander Danny Goolsby has held the top leadership role at the local Legion 11 times and is getting ready to step down as its commander. He’s been a member for 37 years.
“At my age it’s time to pass the torch on to the younger generation,” said the 70-year-old.
During Goolsby’s tenure, as part of the American Legion mission, substantial funds were raised for various community organizations, including Wreaths Across America, the Culpeper Senior Center and Angel Flights, among others. Hosting weekly bingo was the primary way the post raised money, but that all stopped in March with the pandemic. Goolsby hopes to see it start back up again on Jan. 1.
Active at the local post since 1984, he served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, during which time he spent 14 months in Korea during the Vietnam era. Goolsby was infantry and among his duties was patrolling the DMZ (demilitarized zone) on the border of North and South Korea.
“I went to Korea because I had a brother in Vietnam at the same time. I had orders for Vietnam, but he extended his tour to keep me out,” he said of his sibling, Harrison, an Army veteran who lives in Georgia.
Goolsby said it was cold in Korea.
“They said it was compatible to Washington, D.C. I think they lied to me,” he said. “I seen snow up to here and I seen it 36 below zero. We had what you call Mickey Mouse boots, parkas and everything.”
The Army vet was disappointed to see the National Cemetery gathering cancelled, which he usually helps emcee. Goolsby appreciated the Auxiliary putting on the Ride for Recognition instead.
“Yes, they did. We’re one big family here,” he said.
Auxiliary Chaplain Ann Mathews is the widow of Air Force veteran Matt Mathews, who served both in Korea and Vietnam. He never talked much about his military service.
“He didn’t like doing that,” Mathews said, adding her late husband suffered from exposure to Agent Orange.
Her dad served in World War II. A native of England, Mathews recalled experiencing the war in her youth.
“I can remember as a little girl hiding under the table when the bombs were coming over with a saucepan on my head because it was … a war is bad,” she said, adding events like Wednesday’s were important, “To honor all those who served and think of what they went through and what war does to people.”
Post Chaplain John Wilson served with the U.S. Air Force as a flight line crew chief from 1966-70 in England, Germany and New Mexico. He emphasized the importance of Veterans Day.
“The reason we are not over at the cemetery today is because of COVID,” Wilson said. “But if you ever go over there you can see a lot of headstones and know a lot of people died during the wars and after and they need to be recognized and remembered so that we never forget them. We were all in different military services, but we all served under one flag.”
Army veteran Robert Yowell has an uncle, Calvin Eugene Horn, who rests in Culpeper National Cemetery, where the Ride for Recognition stopped on Wednesday for a brief, distanced ceremony. His uncle’s 23 years of service prompted his own.
“The only reason he got out (of the Army) is because they wouldn’t send him back to Vietnam for the third time,” Yowell said.
He spoke of why Americans should acknowledge Veterans Day.
“Because from what I can gather and been told 5 percent of the Americans served the colors of the U.S. and 95 percent of them don’t,” Yowell said.
Veterans are special group indeed.
