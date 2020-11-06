Veterans honored during Stafford ceremony

“That’s always good to hear,” said Robert Ponzo of Stafford, who served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1998. “That welcome home, those are two very important words.”

Hickey also said she believes women in the military, specifically women veterans in Stafford, deserve more recognition for their time in uniform.

Hickey said she noticed only three memorial bricks bearing the names of female service members.

“I find, without even trying, that I look for this group of our nation’s heroes, because I know how often women veterans are invisible in their communities when they come home,” said Hickey.

Erin Fox, of Stafford, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999, said Hickey’s remarks on women were not only touching, but they were true. Fox said her four years in the Marine Corps are often overlooked, even when she attends ceremonies honoring U.S. veterans like Friday’s event.

“I feel very invisible a lot,” said Fox. “I’ll wear something Marine Corps and I’m asked if my husband served, or they thank my husband for his service, or during an event like this, very often people come up and talk to him and they won’t even acknowledge me, and I’m standing right next to him.”