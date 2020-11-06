Veterans honored during Stafford ceremony

Although Veterans Day isn’t officially observed until Wednesday, Nov. 11, American service members were honored during a Friday morning ceremony held at Stafford County’s Armed Services Memorial.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke led the event, while retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Allison Hickey—one of the first women to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy—was the event’s keynote speaker.
During her remarks, Hickey acknowledged and thanked veterans who served in every conflict involving United States armed forces since the Revolutionary War, along with those currently serving and those future warriors who have still not taken the oath to serve.
“Since April of 1775, this nation’s first war, 41 million Americans have put on the uniform,” said Hickey. “Of those 41 million, over 1 million have paid the ultimate price. That is why we gather today, not just for the 1 million, but for the 41 million who have served, are serving, and will serve in uniform.”
Hickey, a KC-135 aviator who retired from the military in 2007, recalled her first visit to the county’s Armed Services Memorial earlier in the week in preparation for Friday’s ceremony. The memorial features 561 engraved bricks, each bearing the name of a Stafford County veteran, and in most cases, the conflict in which the veteran served.
“It was an emotional experience walking amongst that memorial, looking down at those bricks, and thinking about this person who fought and lost their life in the Revolutionary War that formed this country,” said Hickey. “This one, who was a Civil War veteran, that one who was in World War II, and World War I, and Korea, the War of 1812, Vietnam.”
Hickey told guests she is particularly fond of veterans who served during the Vietnam War. Her father not only served during that era, but was also deployed to the war-torn county, leaving his family behind.
“I lived the life of watching him leave home and go to Vietnam as a young 7-year-old girl, and I remember that distinctly,” said Hickey. “I also remember hearing so much about when they came home, how nobody appreciated them.”
After her retirement from military service, Hickey served as the undersecretary for benefits in the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was responsible for 21,000 employees at 56 regional field offices. She is the president and CEO All In Solutions, a Fredericksburg information technology small business.
“When I was at the VA, I made it a point of welcoming home Vietnam veterans, because I know they didn’t get that help when they came home,” said Hickey.
Hickey believes today’s outpouring of recognition and thanks to veterans of all wars is largely due to the “collective memory of the nation,” following the treatment of Vietnam War veterans.
“I think they need a little extra from us now, to make up for what wasn’t done for them then,” said Hickey.
One Vietnam veteran at Friday’s event was appreciative that Hickey put so much emphasis on the service of Vietnam veterans.
“That’s always good to hear,” said Robert Ponzo of Stafford, who served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1998. “That welcome home, those are two very important words.”
Hickey also said she believes women in the military, specifically women veterans in Stafford, deserve more recognition for their time in uniform.
Hickey said she noticed only three memorial bricks bearing the names of female service members.
“I find, without even trying, that I look for this group of our nation’s heroes, because I know how often women veterans are invisible in their communities when they come home,” said Hickey.
Erin Fox, of Stafford, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999, said Hickey’s remarks on women were not only touching, but they were true. Fox said her four years in the Marine Corps are often overlooked, even when she attends ceremonies honoring U.S. veterans like Friday’s event.
“I feel very invisible a lot,” said Fox. “I’ll wear something Marine Corps and I’m asked if my husband served, or they thank my husband for his service, or during an event like this, very often people come up and talk to him and they won’t even acknowledge me, and I’m standing right next to him.”
Hickey said Stafford alone has over 2,000 women military veterans, but only about 20 bricks on the county memorial bear the names of women veterans who served their country.
Although Friday’s ceremony was open to the public, county officials had previously urged county residents to view the ceremony online, while the region continues recovering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only a small handful of guests attended the event in person on Friday.
The county’s Armed Services Memorial has been a part of the Stafford community since July 2017. The memorial is located adjacent to the parking area just northwest of the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.
