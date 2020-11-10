Veterans Virtual Career Fair this Thursday

With Veterans Day being celebrated nationwide on Wednesday, DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Washington, D.C./Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=94aa8068-e1be-4dba-9e19-abcf015a6d2f, the organizations announced in a news release Monday.

This free online event is open to all veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses and dependents.

“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special forces attack helicopter pilot.

“Working in this field for more than 20 years following a career in the military has given me the perspective of understanding what companies need to succeed when it comes to employing the best of the best. Military trained job candidates are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”