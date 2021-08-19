VFW's medical-equipment loan program has thrived in Culpeper for 74 years

Smiley, a retired Marine, has been involved with the effort for at least 20 years. Before him, well-known Culpeper resident Claude Guinn administered the program for decades.

“Initially, it was a service just for veterans, but we have so much now it’s open to anybody—we put no restrictions on it at all,” Smiley said. “Thanks to local thrift shops and the citizens of this county and their donations, we’ve been able to help a lot of people.”

Full Circle Thrift Store and the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop are primary sources of donations, as well as local residents who contribute equipment they no longer need.

Smiley estimates he gets a half dozen calls every week offering donations, and about the same number of folks call to use something from the VFW collection.

“People sometimes call from as far away as Charlottesville or Norfolk, from all over the state, who need something and have heard about our program,” he said.

The way it usually works is Smiley will get a request, and he puts that person’s name on a piece of equipment and leaves it out for them to pick up when it’s convenient. When they’re done with it, the item will appear again in the same spot.