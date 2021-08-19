VFW's medical-equipment loan program has thrived in Culpeper for 74 years

For nearly three quarters of a century, a quiet but critical service operated in Culpeper, blessing countless lives.
It began in 1947, when a local World War II veteran needed some crutches and approached the Burton-Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 for help.
The VFW’s Culpeper chapter found two pairs of wooden crutches for the vet. Chartered in 1932 by 22 World War I veterans, the post saw a greater need and began collecting used medical equipment, donated by Culpeper residents, to lend out.
Now, 74 years later, two warehouses beside the Burton-Hammond post on Sperryville Pike are filled with not only crutches, but walkers, canes, rollators, knee scooters, bedpans, bedside commodes, transfer chairs and hospital beds, among other items.
“We often get people thanking us who say they don’t know what they would have done without our help,” said post member Perry Smiley, who coordinates the program. “Some of this stuff can cost a lot, even with insurance. Sometimes, insurance doesn’t cover it at all.”
Over the past year, the post loaned an estimated $87,000 worth of medical gear. In July alone, the items handed out were valued at $7,300.
“We don’t charge anybody anything,” Smiley said. “There’s no money involved, we don’t do anything with insurance. We just keep track for our own records about how much is donated and used.”
Smiley, a retired Marine, has been involved with the effort for at least 20 years. Before him, well-known Culpeper resident Claude Guinn administered the program for decades.
“Initially, it was a service just for veterans, but we have so much now it’s open to anybody—we put no restrictions on it at all,” Smiley said. “Thanks to local thrift shops and the citizens of this county and their donations, we’ve been able to help a lot of people.”
Full Circle Thrift Store and the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop are primary sources of donations, as well as local residents who contribute equipment they no longer need.
Smiley estimates he gets a half dozen calls every week offering donations, and about the same number of folks call to use something from the VFW collection.
“People sometimes call from as far away as Charlottesville or Norfolk, from all over the state, who need something and have heard about our program,” he said.
The way it usually works is Smiley will get a request, and he puts that person’s name on a piece of equipment and leaves it out for them to pick up when it’s convenient. When they’re done with it, the item will appear again in the same spot.
“I usually don’t even see the person,” he said. “Sometimes the equipment never comes back, but most of the time it does.”
Post volunteers thoroughly clean and sanitize each item before it is loaned out again, Smiley said.
Several years ago, Reva resident Laura Hoffman, now deceased, was facing health problems that limited her ability to move around on her own.
“She broke her hip in 2019,” Florence Williams, Hoffman’s daughter, told the Star-Exponent. “She didn’t want to go to a home—she wanted to be independent. But we needed a hospital bed to take care of her.”
Williams knew who to call. Years before, she had heard of the Culpeper VFW program and borrowed a hospital bed in 2000 for her 94-year-old father.
Once again, her family was able to tap the VFW program, this time for Williams’ mother, who used the hospital bed free of charge for nearly two years. Hoffman, at age 108, died in November 2020.
“I’m very grateful; I’d like to really thank (the VFW) for the support they’ve given us,” Williams said. “Thanks to them, we didn’t have to spend money on a hospital bed. Instead, we could use that money on other important things. They are truly a blessing to this community.”
From Warrenton, VFW District 8 Commander Jeff Dombroff said that although many local posts will try to help members find needed medical equipment, Culpeper’s program goes far beyond the basics.
“Culpeper is very remarkable in its scope—they could almost call themselves the Culpeper Medical Supply Company,” Dombroff said in an interview. “To my knowledge, their program is unique, and it’s been going on for a very long time. They have really extraordinary equipment, and all people have to do is ask.”
Central Virginia’s District 8 includes six local VFW posts.
If anyone in the community has an item to donate, call the VFW at 540/825-1910 or VFW Post 2524 Commander Keith Price at 540/729-5255.
Needed most, Smiley said, are wheelchairs, rollators and knee scooters.
“We only have four knee scooters; those I really do need to get back,” he said. “During the month of July, I checked out eight wheelchairs, so that’s another one I especially need to keep in stock.”
Smiley said he keeps a few items in his own garage so they’re handy in case he needs to deliver them to someone who calls him from Culpeper Medical Center, since he lives only a few blocks away.
“I just want people to know about the program, that these items are available, and they can get it at a moment’s notice,” he said.
The Culpeper’s Burton-Hammond VFW Post 2524 meets at 7:30 p.m. every first Thursday at 12210 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
540/317-2986