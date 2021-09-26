Via Colori festival draws artists, community to Stafford Courthouse commuter lot

Artist Liz Castellano–King had never worked with chalk before taking part in Stafford County’s Via Colori festival this past weekend.
“I’ve been a watercolorist for like 47 years, so I thought I’d try something different,” Castellano–King said. “It’s kind of liberating. Instead of trying to be a control freak, I’m able to just have fun with it.”
Some other artists at the festival had lots of experience working with chalk.
“I’ve done events like these all over the world,” said Melanie Stimmell. “Years ago, I did Via Colori in Fredericksburg and they asked me to come back.”
Sponsored by the Stafford Rotary Club, the outdoor art festival was making its first appearance in Stafford. It drew more than two dozen artists of varied experience and backgrounds to the Stafford Courthouse Commuter Lot, where they created temporary masterpieces on the pavement.
Each space that an artist worked on was sponsored by different organizations in the area. The event was free for both artists and attendees.
Spectators were allowed to walk right up to the artwork and interact with the artists as they were working on their pieces. This made for a communal feel and the vendors, food trucks and music helped make the event a family-friendly experience.
Susan Furr’s artwork was a tribute to her daughter. She said the festival gave her a chance to rekindle her love of art.
“I always did art in high school. Then for 40 years I stopped doing art. Then I picked it back up,” Furr said. “My daughter is a singer so I would go to her gigs and bring a pad and just start drawing.”
Each artwork was of something different. There were flowers, parrots, portraits, landscapes and much more.
The two-day event focused on and celebrated the creative process more so than the final product, which will last only as long as weather and traffic allow.
“I like that part of it,” Stimmell said. “I think people appreciate it a little more knowing that it’s only here while the artist is creating it. It makes it a little more special versus a mural or an artwork that you pass everyday that you forget is even there.”