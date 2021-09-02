Vice Mayor running on 'proven track record' in Culpeper town council race

A native son first elected to Culpeper Town Council in 1988, Vice Mayor Billy Yowell exhibits a familiar leadership style after his nearly 30 years in local politics.
“I have a proven track record,” he said in a recent sit-down interview. “I have a body of work that goes back long enough, especially being chairman of the finance committee that shows I am able to keep our finances in order and support our public safety department.”
Those are the top two responsibilities of a councilperson, said 71-year-old Yowell, a Virginia Tech graduate and retired small business owner who also worked in furniture sales and as a mortgage banker. His peers on the nine-person council have selected him vice mayor every year since 2004.
Yowell is a senior warden at his church and also sits on the boards of Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services and Culpeper Renaissance.
“Why not?” he responded back when asked why he is seeking reelection in November. “I’m one of only two local guys who are running, had a business here, love my community, I think experience really counts.”
Yowell said that experience would come in handy as the town spends $19 million in federal American Rescue Act Plan funds, the latest pandemic-era bailout. Half of it will be used for water and sewer capital projects-including $6 million for a digester upgrade at the sewer plant, he said.
Another portion will be used for giving premium pay to town employees, especially in the police department, which like other agencies nationwide, has faced extreme retention problems.
“Everybody is having a hard time holding on to employees, not just the town of Culpeper,” said Yowell, adding an analysis he requested showed that police pay was 2 percent lower than surrounding localities.
The vice mayor, former proprietor of Modern Office Supply on Main Street, challenged other first-time town council candidates running this year on platforms of lowering taxes.
“I think it is important to let the public know, you can’t have a reduction in the BPOL taxes and personal property taxes without finding that money someplace else—so how do you go about doing that?” Yowell said.
A small business owner downtown for 20-plus years, he agreed the BPOL tax—collecting levies based on gross receipts—is unfair. But town council has gradually reduced its categories through the years, Yowell said.
“We probably could have gotten rid of another category this year, but once again you don’t know what’s down the road, we reduced our budget last year … by over a million bucks,” he said of pandemic-era cuts.
As for getting rid of the always-unpopular car tax, it’s been tried and failed, Yowell said.
The candidate said the town significantly helped small business enduring many months of COVID-19 shutdown through various grant programs using state and mostly federal grants. The town hasn’t raised its real estate tax rate in 20 years, Yowell added, asked about relief for citizens.
Yowell said he wasn’t sure about the level of evictions facing townsfolk now that the rent moratorium has ended. He sympathized with those on the other side as well.
“How about the landlord who has a mortgage? And you weren’t getting any rent for the past year—gotta be tough,” he said.
Yowell added that Culpeper Housing is hoping to acquire some property on Gardner Street, possibly with help from the town, to build more places people can afford to live. Asked about the recent town committee presentation about tiny houses as a potential solution for homelessness, the vice mayor said it’s a trendy idea the town is further investigating.
“I would want to see how other communities have done with it. I can see more problems than I see help because they’re so small,” Yowell said.
On the issue of town drinking water, another popular platform this year, the vice mayor said water quality is great. He showed a recent Director’s Award the town received from the state for its water treatment plant.
The study done two years ago suggested the town make improvements in some areas, but two agencies claim the town water is above federal and state standards, he said.
“There’s always going to be some place in town where you got a failed line or an old line and right now we’re flushing the hydrants so for a couple of days the water’s going to be dirty. You got to do that to keep these lines clear,” Yowell said, adding his drinking water at home on Park Street is fine. “I have a Brita (fliter) just like everybody should have for drinking water.”
The vice mayor, asked about a public pool, said it will happen eventually. Yowell said he was not sure he supports the latest proposal to build one on town-owned land behind the Depot, due to its proximity to Culpeper National Cemetery. A pool would be better suited in Rockwater Park, Yowell added.
“Why not put it at one of the high schools? They have swim teams and yet they don’t seem to be in favor of putting a pool on their property,” he said of county government and the school system.
Yowell commented on the new era of national party politics at the local level.
“I hate it,” he said. “The town elections always were independent, keep partisan politics out of it.”
Yowell said he is supporting fellow Culpeper native Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. for mayor over Republican Party-endorsed Councilman Jon Russell,
“Not sure what is on Russell’s agenda if he should win, he says he wants to change some things, not real sure what,” Yowell said.
“Frank gets along with everybody so I imagine it would be kind of status quo with him … He’s one of the few guys on council that’s also local. Frank and I grew up with each other here, we have a love of community, worked in the community, know a lot of people in the community, feel like we relate to them.”
In closing, the vice mayor spoke somewhat reluctantly about the hot-button issue of Confederate names and statues, and the movement to rid the town reservoir—Lake Pelham—of its rebel name. Yowell voted at first to rename it at the meeting where council also adopted a resolution recognizing the many contributions of its African-American citizens.
“I am inclusive, always have been, color blind, even though I was raised during segregation. I feel like people want to make that a huge campaign issue when we’ve got other things to concentrate on other than the name of a lake.”
“I don’t think we should ever forget our history,” Yowell added. “All of these monuments coming down, some of them should come down but what are you going to do...five out of the first seven presidents of the United States owned slaves. So what do you do—take them off the currency? When does it end?”
Ten candidates are seeking one of four seats in the November town council election. The other candidates are Councilman Pranas Rimeikis, Janie Schmidt, B. Travis Brown, David Kulivan Jr., Wes Mayles Jr., Bobby Ryan, Fred Sapp, Joe Short and Adrian Sledge.
