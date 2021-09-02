Vice Mayor running on 'proven track record' in Culpeper town council race

“Not sure what is on Russell’s agenda if he should win, he says he wants to change some things, not real sure what,” Yowell said.

“Frank gets along with everybody so I imagine it would be kind of status quo with him … He’s one of the few guys on council that’s also local. Frank and I grew up with each other here, we have a love of community, worked in the community, know a lot of people in the community, feel like we relate to them.”

In closing, the vice mayor spoke somewhat reluctantly about the hot-button issue of Confederate names and statues, and the movement to rid the town reservoir—Lake Pelham—of its rebel name. Yowell voted at first to rename it at the meeting where council also adopted a resolution recognizing the many contributions of its African-American citizens.

“I am inclusive, always have been, color blind, even though I was raised during segregation. I feel like people want to make that a huge campaign issue when we’ve got other things to concentrate on other than the name of a lake.”