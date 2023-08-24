A Vienna man faces various charges in a Bealeton domestic incident after police tracked his location using drones and a K9 team.

Around 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 22, deputies were dispatched to an address on Willow Drive for a domestic disturbance, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A third-party caller reported a woman at the home was physically assaulted by a man at the residence.

Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with the woman and determined the man had physically assaulted her and left the residence prior to deputies arriving on scene, the release stated.

Deputy C. Acres launched a drone and Corporal J. Arrington deployed K-9 Remi to conduct a track. Acres observed the K-9’s tracking using the drone footage and viewed an individual walking in the direction of the police dog team. Acres drove to the location and the man was taken into custody without further incident, the release stated.

Robert Tibbs III, 33, was charged with assault and battery, strangulation and unlawful injury to telephone lines. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.