Vietnam veterans remembered at Stafford ceremony

Vietnam veterans were honored and remembered during a Friday morning pre-Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford County Armed Services Memorial, located next to the county’s government center.
“What runs through my mind are all those young Marines that we lost; I can see their faces,” said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ron Christmas, the keynote speaker at the event. “It’s our day to take a moment and think about them, think about their families, too.”
Christmas, a Stafford resident, spent 34-years in the Corps. He was awarded the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart for valor during the 1968 Battle for Hue City in central Vietnam, retiring from active duty in 1996. He was seriously wounded at Hue City, which claimed the lives of 216 American servicemen and wounded 1,584 others.
“The great challenge is the veterans who came home and their families, they were not treated well,” said Christmas. “It’s taken a long time to correct that. I think we’ve tried to correct that with the 50th [Vietnam War] commemoration, where there’s been a great outreach over the last number of years, but there are some that still have those wounds.”
Although the county traditionally recognizes those who have fallen in America’s wars every year on the Friday before the first holiday weekend of the summer, the event in Stafford focused primarily on the Vietnam War.
“I think that’s so very appropriate,” said Christmas. “Our young men and women and their families, since before 1775 in this county, have in fact served, and should be recognized.”
Christmas served as a member of the Vietnam War Commemoration Federal Advisory Committee, established by the Department of Defense. The commemoration was launched by President Barack Obama in 2012 and encourages local jurisdictions across the country to conduct ceremonies to honor Vietnam veterans.
“Stafford County is now a Vietnam War commemorative partner,” said Christmas.
Daniel Cortez, a Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, serves as chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance, as well as the president’s advisory commission on Hispanic prosperity. Cortez sang the national anthem at Friday’s ceremony.
“We’ve been Marines all our lives and we all have a bond, but it’s a sad day today,” said Cortez. “We think about those that served with us and we embrace our brothers and sisters.”
Anthony Midgett of Stafford served as a U.S. Army police officer in Vietnam from 1965–66. He was later stationed in Oakland, Calif., assisting servicemembers returning home to a public not quite ready to accept U.S. servicemen or the war they were involved with. Midgett said soldiers returning stateside in the late 1960s couldn’t wait to receive their discharge papers, blend back into society and outgrow their military regulation haircuts.
“We had burn barrels set up,” said Midgett. “Solders were burning their uniforms and changing into civilian clothes.”
Steven Englman of Stafford called Friday’s event “breathtaking,” and said he is overwhelmed whenever he attends a memorial ceremony honoring military veterans. Englman, a U.S. Army veteran, served in Vietnam from 1966–67.
“After 50 years, it continues to be breathtaking to go to these types of events where veterans of Vietnam are recognized,” said Englman. “We’ve got a lot of veterans to thank for this country and our way of life.”
Midgett, who is 100 percent service-related disabled, said it took him years to come to events similar to the one held in Stafford on Friday.
“There are so many who didn’t make it back and I just feel this is a way to honor them,” said Midgett. “I think that’s why God kept me here. As long as our troops are anywhere in this world, they should be thanked and taken care of when they get back.”
