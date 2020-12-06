'View from the Ridge' exhibit opens in Charlottesville

Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville recently announced a new exhibition of landscape paintings by Laura Wooten, “View from the Ridge.”

Now on display through Jan. 22, the series illustrates the changing seasons of Virginia’s landscape and human connection to the land, according to a gallery release.

Wooten painted more than 90 small works for the exhibition, inspired by the daily walks she and her dog took to the same spot every day for a year. Based in Charlottesville, the artist is a graduate of University of Virginia with a master's in fine art from American University.

Wooten's landscape paintings have been exhibited at the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, Delaware.

Asked about her current work, Wooten said she was interested in painting her daily experiences—the fields and meadows of central Virginia, views to the distant Blue Ridge Mountains from her hilltop neighborhood, and the way trees mark the passing of time in her backyard.

"View from the Ridge" follows the natural beauty of Virginia’s landscape. The works were painted at different times of the day, showing each season passing into the next. Wooten said she hopes her exhibition takes visitors on a personal journey through nature.