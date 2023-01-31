Vince Vala Music Program provides lessons, instruments, with community support

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors accepted a number of donations made to the county during its regular meeting earlier this month.

An anoymous donation of $800 was made to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Vince Vala Music Program.

Vala, a local musician and photographer for the Culpeper Star-Exponent, passed away in April 2020 following a brief illness. He was 57.

Recreation coordinator Samantha Whitesides said the donation was been used to buy instruments for the program. The project offers introductory group music lessons at affordable rates for residents interested in learning to play a musical instrument such as violin, guitar, keyboard or ukulele.

The program began in Spring 2022 and has had two rounds of classes since its founding. The class sizes for the program are small. but according to Whitesides the department hopes to grow the program which would bring in more instructors and allow for more and bigger classes.

Whitesides said that the program has discussed gathering students to perform in local concerts or at Culpeperpalooza.

“We remain grateful that we have access to these funds that really do go a long way in promoting music education in the community and making the programs accessible,” said Whitesides.

In other donations, Susan Cummings gave $2,000 to the county’s Animal Services Department for veterinarian services. She is Director and President of the Lebaron Rescue and Sanctuary, a private foundation in Jeffersonton that funds general support for animals.

Animal Services Director Greg Sargent said the department does on occasion accept private donations which come in the form of pet supplies, treats and monetary donations, primarly used for vet services.

The $2,000 contriution from Lebaron is one of the largest that the department has received, he said.

Finally, another recent donation to the county came from the sale of 10 old vehicles owned by the Department of Human Services.

According to CHS director Lisa Peacock, the cars that had been sold off had reached the end of their useful life for the Human Services.

“We drive the cars until they have about 150,000 miles or until they start having a lot of mechanical issues or stop being reliable,” said Peacock.

Human Services buys used vehicles for their fleet from local dealerships which will typically have been driven for 50,000 miles. The cars used by the department are used to make calls to clients. The sale of the vehicles totalled $14,824 which CHS asked to re-appropriate for newer, used vehicles.