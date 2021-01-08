Vintage airliner added to Shannon Air Museum collection

“He’s going to work with us as the pilot and will come up [from Georgia] to work with the museum,” said Curtas. “It’s a labor of love with the aviation community to get involved with this.”

Curtas said what really attracted him to Stars & Stripes was its ties to Eastern Airlines, because the connection between the former airline and Shannon Airport runs deep.

“As we grow the [Shannon Air Museum], we wanted to have an aircraft like that, part of the museum artifacts,” said Curtas.

Shannon Airport was founded in the 1950s by Sidney Shannon Jr., as a result of his love for aviation and to honor his father, Fredericksburg native Sidney Shannon Sr.

The elder Shannon helped form Eastern Airlines along with Edward Vernon Rickenbacker, a U.S. Army Air Forces captain and the most successful fighter ace of World War I. Eastern Airlines went on to hold a near-monopoly on air travel between New York and Florida from the 1930s until the 1950s, and it dominated the airline industry for the decades that followed before its demise in 1991.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Shannon’s son bought an extensive collection of aircraft to create his own aviation museum at Shannon Airport that he oversaw until he died in 1981.