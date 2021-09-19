Virginia adds tests to find pandemic-related learning gaps

RICHMOND — Schools across Virginia are administering additional testing to assess how students in grades 3 through 8 are doing in math and reading after two turbulent school years.

Schools in Orange County have already started giving shortened versions of last year's SOL tests to grade school students along with MAP testing to gauge proficiency in subjects.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the mandated tests are part of state legislation signed earlier this year that requires schools to administer a growth assessment system that includes testing at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.

Standards of Learning tests given in the spring already account for the testing at the end of the year, so the new growth assessments will be used for the fall testing during this school year, and then the fall and winter testing in 2022-23.

The growth assessments are similar to the format of SOLs, but by law, they have to be shorter tests. The material covered will be from the previous year to help teachers identify areas where learning may have been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.