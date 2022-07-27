 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia AG Miyares endorses Vega for Congress

Miyares and Vega

AG Jason Miyares poses with Yesli Vega, GOP challenger for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat, announced Wednesday that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has endorsed her.

“With skyrocketing crime and inflation, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District needs a leader with a proven record of results like Yesli Vega,” Miyares said in a campaign statement.

“I can’t think of a more dedicated individual than Yesli,” he added. “As a deputy sheriff, Yesli believes in standing with victims, supporting our law enforcement heroes, and enforcing the rule of law. I’m proud to endorse Yesli Vega, as I believe she will bring effective servant leadership to Congress.”

Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy, is challenging two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in November’s election in the newly drawn district.

