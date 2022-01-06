Virginia agencies preparing for another winter storm in Fredericksburg area

State agencies are mobilizing to prepare for a second winter storm forecast to affect the Fredericksburg area tonight.
"It’s a similar track with snow in similar areas as last time, just a lesser storm," said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service's Wakefield Office, during a 10 a.m. press call with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police and the Virginia National Guard.
"It's going to be the I-95 corridor north of Ashland seeing the most amount of snow—around 3 to 4 inches from Fort A.P. Hill north through Fredericksburg, Stafford and Alexandria," Orrock said.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday evening in advance of the second winter storm to hit the area in a week. The declaration enables Virginia to "pull in additional resources to support those communities that may be in need," said Curtis Brown, state coordinator of emergency management, in the press conference.
"Two storms in one week stresses our resources and requires additional capabilities," Brown said.
Thousands of households in the Fredericksburg region are starting a fourth day without power.
Dominion reports 12,659 Stafford customers, 4,266 King George customers, 2,057 Spotsylvania customers and 712 Fredericksburg customers without power as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Rappahnanock Electric Cooperative reports just over 10,000 Spotsylvania customers and just over 13,000 Caroline customers in the dark.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative reports about 850 customers in King George and Stafford counties without power, and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative has 450 Stafford customers still affected.
Maj. Gen. Tim Williams with the Virginia National Guard said 50 soldiers and airmen—split between the Fredericksburg region and southwest Virginia—are being deployed to help clear the debris that is preventing full restoration of power. He said it typically takes 12-24 hours for full deployment, as the soldiers and airmen have civilian jobs across the state.
VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said Monday's storm deposited 1 million cubic yards of debris on the region's roadways, two times as much as last year's ice storm.
"So we're certainly still in a cleanup mode," Brich said.
He said VDOT is working today to get into subdivisions and at least provide a path to connecting secondary or primary roadway to allow residents to get in and out.
Since the upcoming storm is starting as a snow event, VDOT is able to pre-treat I-95 and primary roadways with salt brine solution, Brich said. This process started Wednesday and was not possible prior to Monday's storm because it started as rain, he said.
"We are continuing to urge people to delay travel and if they must travel, to keep a safe distance of five seconds behind, brake lightly and please do not pass our snow plows," Brich said.
From midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled or stuck vehicles statewide—and the agency is also advising Virginians to avoid traveling during the upcoming storm.
"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," said Maj. Ron Maxey, deputy director of VSP field operations, in the press conference. "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."
Orrock said the timing of the upcoming storm is "in our favor" because it will be an overnight event. He said it will be a drier snow and less sticky, but "the bad news is that whatever falls is going to be around for a while."
Temperatures will be in the low 20s Thursday night and will only reach into the mid 30s on Friday. The forecast calls for a low of 12 degrees Friday night.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele