Virginia announces multi-million contract for new voter registration system

Virginia Dept. of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals on Monday announced the award of a multi-million dollar contract to The Canton Group, of Baltimore, Md., to build and implement the new statewide voter registration system.

“As election technology and security requirements have increased, the need to replace our current voter registration system has become imperative,” she said in a release

The elections commissioner said due to the critical importance of this project, procurement was subject to the state’s high risk requirements, including review by Virginia Information Technology Agency and Attorney General.

“There is broad support for replacing VERIS, and we were determined to obtain the best solution capable of serving the Commonwealth for years to come,” Beals said.

Virginia Election and Registration Information System is currently in use. It is 15-year-old software implemented in 2007, according to dept. of elections.

The new system will support the electoral process in Virginia by providing improved technology and security, the dept. of elections said. It will streamline workflows and processes for voters, election officials, and department staff within an integrated system, the agency said.

The new system will have expanded candidate management tools, enhanced features for absentee voting, streamlined voter registration workflows (including pre-registration of 16-year-olds and same day registration enhancements), improved functionality for election night reporting (including reporting by precinct), ballot proofing, and ranked choice voting, as well as increased capabilities for election security.

Virginia Department of Elections will partner with local general registrars to evaluate and review new functionality as it is developed and implemented, the state agency said.

Three proposals for the new voting registration system were received with funding approved by the General Assembly. Initial multi-year implementation is projected at $13.5 million with annual hosting, maintenance and support services thereafter $2.9 million annually for up to 10 years.

Project initiation will begin immediately with a kick-off meeting and a three month organization and planning period. Implementation of the new system is expected to take 24 months with a go-live date projected for February 2025, and will include mock elections for a primary and a general election.