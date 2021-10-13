Virginia attorney general candidates face off in debate

LEESBURG—Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares relentlessly attacked Democratic incumbent Mark Herring for the actions of the state’s parole board at a debate Wednesday, while Herring said Miyares fundamentally misunderstands the duties of the office.

The two squared off in a debate sponsored by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, in a forum that was supposed to explore issues primarily of interest to the business community.

But Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach, spent much of his time attacking the Virginia parole board, which has been criticized for leniency on convicts and for failing to notify victims and local prosecutors when inmates were being released. He even turned a question on cybercrime into an attack on the board.

Herring said his office has nothing to do with parole board decisions, and he cited a fact-check article from Politifact that rated Miyares’ attacks as false.

“He has based his entire campaign on one issue—the parole board,” Herring said. “But time and again he’s been called out for getting the facts wrong and misleading voters by independent fact-checkers and reporters. And he’s gone out of his way to avoid saying (what the) job really is and what he would do.”