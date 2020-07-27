Daily public bus service linking Culpeper to the rest of Virginia and Washington, D.C. returns to the county next month.
The new Piedmont Express route of Virginia Breeze Intercity Bus will stop at the Brandy Station Park & Ride lot near the airport on U.S. Route 29 starting August 7, providing a seven-day-a-week ride north to Washington, D.C. and south to Danville.
VDOT last year spent $900,000 to completely redo, improve and expand the 95-space commuter lot where the bus will stop including paving, signs and lights.
The Culpeper northbound bus will depart daily at 12:05 p.m. making stops in Warrenton, Dulles Airport (1:40 p.m.) and arriving at Union Station in Washington by 2:30 p.m., according to virginiabreeze.org/routes/.
The Culpeper southbound bus will depart daily at 12:35 p.m. and make stops in Charlottesville, Amherst, Lynchburg and Altavista before arriving in Danville at 4:40 p.m. Fares from Culpeper will range from $13.99 to $41.99, according to DRPT spokeswoman Haley Glynn.
“The stop locations were chosen to maximize efficient travel between localities,” she said, asked about the bus bypassing downtown Culpeper.
Years ago, the Greyhound bus stopped at the Culpeper Depot, but now the closest stations are in Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, skipping over Culpeper.
Glynn said DRPT recognizes the continued need for connecting other under-served segments and began a study last year to determine the unmet intercity travel need by identifying potential routes for expansion. It covers planning details, bus shelters, localities consulted, timing, etc., she said, with the potential for creating more routes.
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said local government had some limited input in expansion of the bus service here and was hopeful it would stop in town.
“At least for now they will be stopping at the Brandy Station Park & Ride,” he said. “Even though the stop is not in downtown Culpeper, I see this as a good thing for Culpeper, providing another low cost transportation option for our community.”
Following an April 10 shutdown due to the pandemic, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation last week relaunched its Virginia Breeze Intercity Bus service and announced the expansion of routes. The popular service connects underserved, rural areas of Virginia along the I-81 and I-66 corridors to the national bus network, according to an agency news releases.
In addition to the Piedmont Express following the U.S. 29 and I-66 corridors, Virginia Breeze offers the “Valley Flyer” route between Blacksburg and D.C. and the Capital Connector, linking Farmville and Richmond along the U.S. Route 360/15 corridor.
“It is critical that our transportation system supports the recovery of the Commonwealth’s economy, creating greater access for Virginians,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine in a statement. “As the Commonwealth’s only public intercity bus service, Virginia Breeze – now with three routes – will once again provide essential travel connections for communities across Virginia.”
Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation Jennifer Mitchell said the inaugural route of Virginia’s first state-sponsored intercity bus service exceeded expectations.
“Last year, it provided a total of 33,210 rides, reducing congestion and providing essential travel alternatives for all Virginians,” she said. The service tags itself “Connecting the Commonwealth.’”
The Piedmont Express will provide daily roundtrip service with stops in Danville, Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville, Dulles Airport, and Union Station. Ridership for this route is projected to be 10,050 annually, according to the release.
As part of new safety measures, bus passengers able to safely do so will be required to wear face coverings. Buses will also operate at 50 percent capacity, with an empty seat next to each person, the release stated. Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, may sit together in a shared row.
Funded by the federal Section 5311(f) rural intercity bus program as well as a farebox recovery rate of nearly 80 percent, Virginia Breeze has more than doubled initial projections and operates at no additional cost to Virginia, the release stated. See virginiabreeze.org/ for information.
