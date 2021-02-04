 Skip to main content
Virginia briefs: Virginia is halting deactivations of idle E-ZPass accounts
Transurban (copy)

Work on the I-95 express lanes extension near the southbound State Route 610 exit continues in Stafford County on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the Australian-based private company that operates the electronically tolled lanes in the median of the interstate, will split the cost of the project.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

RICHMOND—Officials in Virginia say they are temporarily pausing deactivations of idle E-ZPass accounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Melodie N. Martin told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the agency will halt its routine practice of deactivating idle accounts.

She said the department generally asks drivers to return the state-owned transponders when they go unused. But there is now a six-month pause on requesting the transponders be returned.

E-ZPass allows drivers to pass through tollbooths without paying cash. Money is deducted from an account when a vehicle with a transponder passes through.

Virginia's transportation agency contacts drivers after a year without activity on their accounts. Those accounts are moved to “inactive status” if the user fails to respond after 30 days.

Users who received deactivation notice before Jan. 28 must act to keep their account active.

