Virginia briefs

Richmond bans guns on public property during protests
RICHMOND—Virginia’s capital city has adopted a law banning guns on public property during protests and other events.
The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ordinance, which is aimed at preventing violent confrontations during demonstrations against racial inequality that have continued to take place across the country and have elsewhere resulted in fatalities, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The law bans the carrying of guns on public property at any event or at any public area by an event, including on streets, sidewalks and in alleys, whether or not the event is formally permitted by the city, the newspaper said.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith expressed support for the move ahead of the vote Tuesday, and referenced the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as the fatal shooting of a right-wing supporter in Portland, Oregon, by a suspect who was later killed by police.
Some council members expressed concern about enforcement of the law and some community members who spoke at the special meeting questioned whether the ban would violate their Second Amendment rights.
State police report 17 traffic deaths over holiday weekend
RICHMOND--There were 17 traffic deaths in Virginia during the three-day, Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police said in a news release on Wednesday.
That’s the same number reported during the holiday weekend last year, but an increase from the 14 reported in 2018 and a large increase over the five in 2017, police said. Troopers investigated a total of 484 crashes during the three-day weekend, police said.
he 17 deaths were the results of 15 crashes in 13 localities, including Stafford and Westmoreland counties.
Police said the majority of the fatal crashes happened after dark.
COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia’s largest women’s prison
RICHMOND--Forty-one offenders recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, which had largely been keeping the virus at bay.
Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, reported Wednesday that the most recent testing at Fluvanna, the state’s largest prison for women, was prompted when supervisors reported last week that two offenders appeared to have COVID-19 symptoms.
According to figures on the department’s website, almost 3,000 inmates have now tested positive at some point for the virus—more than 10% of the state’s 27,000 prison inmates. While the large majority had little or no symptoms, 15 have died, authorities said.
“Prisons are just natural places for quick spread—once it gets in, it’s going to spread,” said Shannon Ellis, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Justice Center.
Kanye West appeals ruling barring him from Virginia ballot
RICHMOND--Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court a Richmond Circuit judge’s ruling barring him from Virginia’s presidential ballot.
Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor on Thursday found that 11 of the elector oaths West submitted “were obtained by improper, fraudulent or misleading means” or are otherwise invalid because of notary violations and misconduct.
The judge found West’s Aug. 28 certification invalid and ordered state elections officials not to permit West’s name to be printed on elections ballots.
West’s lawyers allege that the judge erred.
VIRGINIA BEACH—Authorities in Virginia have filed election fraud charges against a third former campaign staffer for ex-Republican Congressman Scott Taylor.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Heather Guillot was indicted Tuesday by a Virginia Beach grand jury.
Guillot’s attorney, Richard Doummar, declined to comment on the indictment.
Guillot had served as a consultant for Taylor’s 2018 reelection bid. Guillot is accused of submitting forged signatures of voters in order to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the 2018 ballot.
The effort was widely seen as a strategy to siphon votes away from Taylor’s Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, who ultimately won the race.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
