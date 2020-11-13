Virginia briefs

Panel to hear ideas for replacing Lee statue in US Capitol
WASHINGTON — A state panel is soliciting recommendations on what should replace Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The first 80 people who sign up to speak will up to 3 minutes each to make their case.
People can also submit written comments. The deadline for those is Nov. 27.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present a list of five finalists. And the commission will pick one to recommend to the General Assembly.
Notable Virginians who’ve been suggested in written comments include George C. Marshall. He was the Army chief of staff during World War II and is perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war. The longtime Loudoun County resident also served as Secretary of State and as Secretary of Defense.
Another is Barbara Johns. She was a 16-year-old student who led the walkout at Farmville’s Moton High School in 1951 to protest segregated schools. The case in Prince Edward County became part of Brown v. Board of Education, which led to the U.S. Supreme Court declaring government-segregated schools unconstitutional.
Prosecutor: 2 Virginia officers charged in fatal shooting
NEWPORT NEWS—Two officers have been indicted in connection with the death of a Virginia man who was killed by police during a struggle as officers were confronting him about allegedly abusing the 911 system.
Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney C. Phillip Ferguson told WAVY-TV that Newport News police Sgt. Albin Pearson and officer Dwight Pitterson both turned themselves in Wednesday, a day after a grand jury indicted the two on several charges for the death of Henry Kistler Berry III in December 2019.
Pearson, a 12-year veteran of the police force, faces charges including second-degree murder and assault by shooting in the commission of a felony, the newspaper reported. Pitterson has been charged with malicious wounding, misdemeanor assault and two other charges.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said four officers responded to Berry’s home to charge him with tying up 911 lines when he darted away from the approaching officers and into his apartment. There, he was brought to the ground and snatched an officer’s stun gun. Drew said Berry used the weapon on two or three officers before he was shot and died at the scene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!