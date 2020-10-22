 Skip to main content
Virginia briefs
Election 2019-Virginia Beach Shooting (copy)

A memorial site on George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach honors victims killed during a mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The city will renovate the building, which was abandoned after the shooting.

 L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot

Police: Two football players stabbed while protecting coach

CHESTERFIELD—Two Virginia high school football players were stabbed Tuesday evening while they tried to protect their coach from the father of another player, authorities and officials said.

Chesterfield police charged Turon M. Savoy, 46, with two counts of malicious wounding in the incident, news outlets reported.

The two players from Life Christian Academy, ages 17 and 18, had puncture and laceration wounds to their face and chest. They were expected to make a full recovery.

Life Christian administrator Mike Cherry said the football team was practicing at Carver Middle School when a sophomore on the squad was dismissed as a disciplinary measure.

It’s unclear why the student was dismissed.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said the student returned with Savoy and other family members and attempted to assault the coach.

Katz said the two teens intervened and Savoy repeatedly stabbed them before fleeing the scene. Savoy was later captured without incident.

Cherry said the sophomore was dismissed from the school. The school is also providing counselors for students who witnessed the incident.

Money released to renovate Virginia Beach mass shooting site

VIRGINIA BEACH—The city of Virginia Beach has released money needed to renovate a municipal building where 12 people were killed in a May 2019 mass shooting.

City officials this week gave the green light to spend $30 million on several projects that had been put on hold during the pandemic, The Virginian–Pilot of Norfolk reported. One project refurbishes Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which was abandoned after the shooting.

“These projects were teed up and ready to go,” Deputy City Manager David Bradley said. “We just decided, let’s be extra cautious.”

Building 2, which could reopen by spring 2022, will now house the police department headquarters and a police precinct . Previous city employees of Building 2—currently working from home or in temporary office space—ultimately will return to other buildings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

