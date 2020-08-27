Virginia briefs

Virginia Senate approves changes to police assault law
RICHMOND—The Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer, despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said the bill disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.
Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the Senate, said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults.
The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone's culpability is slight because of diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder.
If the charge is brought as a felony, it requires an investigation by a different police officer and must be approved by a Commonwealth's Attorney.
Dementia may prevent trial for 1973 Virginia Beach slayings
VIRGINIA BEACH —A man who police say killed two women in Virginia Beach nearly half a century ago may never stand trial for the slayings.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Ernest Broadnax, 82, has been diagnosed with dementia.
According to his defense attorneys, state-hired and private doctors have diagnosed Broadnax with the condition. It affects a person’s memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with daily life. Dementia can lead to a defendant being declared incompetent—or unfit—to stand trial.
Janice Pietropola and Lynn Seethaler, both 19 and from suburban Pittsburgh, were found shot, strangled and slashed in a cottage on the city’s oceanfront in 1973.
Broadnax was arrested in 2019 after police said he was linked to the crimes through advanced forensic technology.
Crews begin to remove Portsmouth's Confederate monument
PORTSMOUTH—Crews have begun to remove parts of a large Confederate monument in the southeastern Virginia city of Portsmouth.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that crews began the work on Wednesday.
The city's Confederate monument spawned decades of controversy in the majority black city of nearly 100,000 people.
A state law passed earlier this year by the state Legislature's new Democratic majority allows cities to remove Confederate monuments. Portsmouth’s City Council had voted unanimously to remove the monument and put it in storage.
