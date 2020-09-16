Virginia briefs

Fairfax County votes to remove marker of Confederate death
FAIRFAX—A Northern Virginia county has voted to remove a monument marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in the Civil War.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9–1 at its Tuesday meeting to remove the stone marker and two cannons placed on either side of it on the grounds of the county courthouse.
The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr of the Warrenton Rifles was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.
The six-ton granite monument was unveiled in 1904 and bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.
The monument will be placed in storage. The county estimates the removal cost at $20,000.
Numerous Confederate monuments have been removed across Virginia after the state legislature passed a law earlier this year relinquishing state control over the removal of monuments.
Liberty misses self-imposed deadline for COVID-19 dashboard
LYNCHBURG—Liberty University has missed a self-imposed deadline to publish coronavirus figures on its website.
The News & Advance reports that the university promised by Tuesday to launch a data dashboard, a popular digital tool used by large colleges and universities to disclose the number of COVID-19 case among its students and employees to the public. .
A Liberty spokesman said the dashboard was delayed by a “technical glitch,” but did not reply when asked when the digital tool is now expected to launch.
Since in-person classes began late last month, Liberty has declined to release daily COVID-19 figures as other institutions of higher learning have.
Instead, the university has provided two updates to the media about positive cases, frustrating some students and parents who have called for more transparency from the school.
In the most recent update on Sept. 8, Liberty reported 90 students and employees had tested positive in the preceding two weeks. At the time, 93 students and employees had tested negative and 180 were awaiting results.
Keith Anderson, executive director of the Health & Wellness Office of Liberty University, said earlier this month the school still was in the process of developing the dashboard. He said the digital tool will report numbers on a weekly basis.
