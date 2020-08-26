Virginia briefs

Liberty reportedly to pay Falwell Millions in departure
WASHINGTON—Under terms of a contract, Jerry Falwell Jr. will receive millions in a severance package in resigning as as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.
Falwell confirmed his ouster Tueday after a series of personal scandals, ending back-to-back Falwell leadership eras at an evangelical institution that is a major power center for conservative Christians and politicians.
His contract entitles him to a $10.5 million severance package, Falwell, 58, told The Post late Tuesday, in part because he is departing from the university without being formally accused of or admitting to wrongdoing.
Falwell said he will receive $2.5 million over 24 months, equivalent to two years salary. He agreed to not work for a competing university during that time. After two years, he will receive $8 million in retirement. Falwell said he signed a 20-page contract in July 2019 that outlined the terms.
Proposal to allow COVID vaccine exceptions dies in committee
RICHMOND—A committee in Virginia's legislature has halted legislation that would create exceptions for people who don’t want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the proposal was defeated in the House of Delegates' Democratically controlled Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee.
Proposals from Republican Delegates Mark Cole and David LaRock would have created exceptions. The measure included exceptions for religious reasons as well as for people who don’t want to receive a mandated vaccine during a public health emergency.
One proposal also would have prevented the state health commissioner from requiring people to take vaccines during a public health epidemic.
Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia's health commissioner, caused a recent stir when he told WRIC that he would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said afterward that he did not plan for the state government to mandate vaccinations.
A federally approved vaccine currently does not exist. But researchers have been working to develop one.
Virginia man pleads guilty to $1M virus fraud scheme
ALEXANDRIA—A Northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a $1.4 million fraud scheme to obtain federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.
Tarik Jaafar, 42, of Woodbridge, admitted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Tuesday that he created four shell companies to fraudulently apply for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Prosecutors say he and his wife filed 18 separate loan applications seeking $6.6 million. They actually received $1.4 million in loans from various banks.
His wife, Monica Magdalena Jaworska, 43, of Ashburn, is also charged in the scheme and is scheduled to plead guilty next week.
The two were arrested in June at Kennedy International Airport in New York after purchasing one-way tickets to Poland, authorities said.
The vast majority of the funds were frozen but Jaafar was able to withdraw at least $30,000 in cash, authorities said.
