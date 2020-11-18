Virginia briefs

Prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon washes up in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH—A rare and prehistoric fish has washed up on Virginia Beach's oceanfront.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the nearly five-foot long Atlantic sturgeon was found Saturday near 20th Street.
The slow-moving, armor-plated species sometimes falls victim to ship strikes. And the sturgeon's head was nearly severed.
Atlantic sturgeon, whose numbers were decimated by a caviar rush in the late 1800s, are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
In recent years, scientists have been seeing increased numbers of sturgeon in some rivers because of cleaner water, dam removals and fishing bans. These discoveries provide some hope for a fish that is among the world’s most threatened.
Virginia's Franklin County won't move its Confederate statue
ROCKY MOUNT—Officials in southwestern Virginia's Franklin County have voted to keep a Confederate monument in place outside the courthouse.
The Roanoke Times reports that the county supervisors took the vote on Tuesday.
The statue of the Confederate soldier stands outside the Franklin County Courthouse in Rocky Mount, which is south of Roanoke.
The vote followed a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 3 that asked voters to weigh in on whether the statue should be moved to a a museum or another site. About 69 percent were in favor of leaving the statue where it is.
Former Virginia attorney indicted on multiple fraud charges
LYNCHBURG—A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia attorney on charges that she defrauded elderly clients out of money which she used to buy real estate and make charitable donations, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Cherie Anne Washburn, 44, of Lynchburg, Virginia, is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a mortgage lender and one count of mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia said in a news release. If convicted, Washburn faces up to 30 years in federal prison.
Court documents said that between 2015 and 2018, Washburn defrauded two victims by gaining power of attorney and writing herself multiple checks, and also made herself the beneficiary of one of her victims’ two investment accounts.
