Virginia briefs

The vote followed a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 3 that asked voters to weigh in on whether the statue should be moved to a a museum or another site. About 69 percent were in favor of leaving the statue where it is.

Former Virginia attorney indicted on multiple fraud charges

LYNCHBURG—A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia attorney on charges that she defrauded elderly clients out of money which she used to buy real estate and make charitable donations, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cherie Anne Washburn, 44, of Lynchburg, Virginia, is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a mortgage lender and one count of mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia said in a news release. If convicted, Washburn faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Court documents said that between 2015 and 2018, Washburn defrauded two victims by gaining power of attorney and writing herself multiple checks, and also made herself the beneficiary of one of her victims’ two investment accounts.