Virginia briefs

Virginia committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics
RICHMOND—A city council committee in Virginia's capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using crowd control tactics such as rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas on demonstrators, as law enforcement has during recent protests against racial injustice.
The proposal is still set to come before the full Richmond City Council next month.
Two committee members opposed recommending it, citing the city’s new police chief and a task force appointed by the mayor that is currently pursuing crowd control reforms, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Council members Michael Jones and Stephanie Lynch sponsored the resolution and Lynch said during the meeting that there were “more effective means for deterring” demonstrators who may become violent or engage in illegal activity than using chemical agents or weapons, according to the newspaper.
"We need to send a message to our residents that this is no longer a practice we’ll engage in,” she added.
Police have repeatedly used control equipment on protests deemed unlawful, dangerous or past curfew, including in a clash where officers launched tear gas toward a group of protesters who appeared to be yards away and peacefully gathered near the monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel construction is 2 years behind
VIRGINIA BEACH—Construction of an additional tube for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now two years behind schedule. The wrap-up date is now expected to be 2024.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the delay is due in part to the granite boulders that were used to build the bridge-tunnel 60 years ago.
The project’s main contractors are using tunnel boring machines. But it's taking longer than expected because of the boulders.
The boulders help to form four artificial islands that anchor the portals of the bridge-tunnel's original two original tubes.
Expansion plans for the bridge-tunnel will add two additional tunnels. They will put an end to the two-way traffic flow inside in the existing tubes.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel connects Virginia Beach to Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Judge: Man who killed woman not competent for trial
VIRGINIA BEACH—A man who police say killed a woman after abducting her from a Virginia military base will not stand trial unless his mental health can be restored.
WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that a federal judge has ruled that Eric Brown has not been restored to competency with medication.
Brown had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Police said he killed Ashanti Billie after abducting her from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach in 2017.
Federal prosecutors are expected to seek a civil commitment to have Brown placed in a facility.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that it will prosecute Brown in the future if he becomes mentally competent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!