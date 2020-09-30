Virginia briefs

Virginia committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics

RICHMOND—A city council committee in Virginia's capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using crowd control tactics such as rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas on demonstrators, as law enforcement has during recent protests against racial injustice.

The proposal is still set to come before the full Richmond City Council next month.

Two committee members opposed recommending it, citing the city’s new police chief and a task force appointed by the mayor that is currently pursuing crowd control reforms, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Council members Michael Jones and Stephanie Lynch sponsored the resolution and Lynch said during the meeting that there were “more effective means for deterring” demonstrators who may become violent or engage in illegal activity than using chemical agents or weapons, according to the newspaper.

"We need to send a message to our residents that this is no longer a practice we’ll engage in,” she added.