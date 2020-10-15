Virginia briefs

National Army museum scheduled to open Nov. 11
FORT BELVOIR— A national museum dedicated to the U.S. Army is scheduled to open next month in northern Virginia.
Plans for The National Museum of the United States Army have been in the works for more than a decade; construction began in 2017.
The five-story, 185,000-square foot museum is set on 84 acres of a publicly accessible section of Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County.
The Army said this week that the museum will open on Veterans Day, November 11.
The opening will feature enhanced health and safety measures for visitors.
Admission is free, but timed-entry tickets are required to help manage capacity.
Earlier plans to open in June were scuttled because of the coronavirus.
Officials have projected the museum will draw 750,000 visitors a year.
No-knock ban passes Assembly, now goes to Gov. Northam
RICHMOND—Virginia’s version of “Breonna’s Law” is on its way to Gov. Ralph S. Northam’s desk.
Both the House of Delegates and state Senate voted roughly along party lines Wednesday to approve a ban on no-knock search warrants in Virginia, a rarely used but still in-the-toolbox option for service of warrants. The bill had been in legislative conference to work out differences between the versions each chamber adopted.
In the end, the main language of the House version was left in place with a few amendments. Notable among them was a caveat that search warrants can only be executed during daylight hours with two exceptions—a judge or magistrate is shown good cause for the warrant to be served at night or if the search warrant is for the drawing of blood. Blood search warrants may be served at any time.
The measure was sponsored by Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg. In the House, the vote was 56-41, with all Democrats joined by two Republicans. The Senate also passed the conference report largely along party lines, 22-16.
The bill was an integral part of the criminal-justice reform package the Assembly’s Democratic majority sponsored in the special legislative session that began last month. Northam, a Democrat, is expected to sign it.
It became widely known as Breonna’s Law in memory of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky EMT who was shot multiple times March 13 when Louisville Police executed a no-knock drug search warrant at her apartment.
William & Mary and Posse Foundation to provide scholarships
WILLIAMSBURG—An organization that received some of President Obama’s Nobel Prize money is partnering with William & Mary to provide scholarships to future students at the university.
The school in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Thursday that it’s partnering with The Posse Foundation.
Many of the scholarship recipients will be underrepresented students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. Many may not have been able to afford college otherwise.
The Posse Foundation recruits and trains students who show extraordinary leadership and academic potential.
Its work with William & Mary will be the first time students are selected from Virginia and from a region that’s broader than a single metro area.
“I know these students will reflect exactly the types of leadership qualities and ethos that typify the William & Mary community,” university President Katherine A. Rowe said in a news release.
Starting next fall, the school will provide full-tuition scholarships for 10 students from Virginia.
The foundation will award the university a one-time $250,000 grant to cover costs in the first year. The university will then raise money from alumni and others to continue the program.
The Associated Press
The Progress-Index
The Associated Press
