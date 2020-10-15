Virginia briefs

In the end, the main language of the House version was left in place with a few amendments. Notable among them was a caveat that search warrants can only be executed during daylight hours with two exceptions—a judge or magistrate is shown good cause for the warrant to be served at night or if the search warrant is for the drawing of blood. Blood search warrants may be served at any time.

The measure was sponsored by Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg. In the House, the vote was 56-41, with all Democrats joined by two Republicans. The Senate also passed the conference report largely along party lines, 22-16.

The bill was an integral part of the criminal-justice reform package the Assembly’s Democratic majority sponsored in the special legislative session that began last month. Northam, a Democrat, is expected to sign it.

It became widely known as Breonna’s Law in memory of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky EMT who was shot multiple times March 13 when Louisville Police executed a no-knock drug search warrant at her apartment.

William & Mary and Posse Foundation to provide scholarships