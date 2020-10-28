Virginia briefs

Richmond police: Man stole running car with baby inside
RICHMOND—A man accused of stealing a running vehicle with a baby inside has been arrested in Virginia.
Officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen in Richmond early Monday morning, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child was unharmed.
Police arrested Stefon R. Dunkley in connection with the incident after a brief foot chase Monday evening, the release said.
It was not clear if Dunkley had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
More than a dozen die in outbreak at nursing home
CHESTER (AP)—Health officials in Virginia say that 16 residents at a skilled nursing facility have died amidst a coronavirus outbreak.
The Richmond Times–Dispatch said Chesterfield County health officials confirmed the deaths on Tuesday.
Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel also said that the outbreak has infected 69 residents and 36 staff at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.
The facility is owned by Ohio-based Saber Health Care Group. The company and facility did not return requests for comment from the newspaper.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that long-term care facilities have had 478 COVID-19 outbreaks, 13,000 cases and 1,754 deaths.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for about 49 percent of the 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities have been calling for additional emergency relief from the federal government.
But the U.S. Senate recessed this week after confirming a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, ending the possibility for a new relief package before the election.
Lawsuit: Pipeline could push 2 fish species to extinction
ROANOKE—Environmental groups have filed a legal challenge against the Mountain Valley Pipeline that says the project could push two endangered species of fish to extinction.
The Roanoke Times reports that the legal challenge was filed Tuesday in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. It involves the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter species of fish.
The route of the 300-mile long pipeline would go from northern West Virginia to southwestern Virginia and connect with an existing pipeline in North Carolina.
The coalition of environmental groups also asked the federal appeals court to review a recent biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency had found that construction of the pipeline is not likely to jeopardize protected fish, bats and mussels.
The Sierra Club and other groups contend that the Fish and Wildlife opinion failed to adequately consider how fish would be affected by increased sedimentation caused by the steel pipe crossing streams.
A Mountain Valley spokeswoman said the “comprehensive” biological opinion exceeds regulatory requirements and addresses earlier issues raised by the court.
