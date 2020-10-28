Virginia briefs

The Virginia Department of Health reports that long-term care facilities have had 478 COVID-19 outbreaks, 13,000 cases and 1,754 deaths.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for about 49 percent of the 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilities have been calling for additional emergency relief from the federal government.

But the U.S. Senate recessed this week after confirming a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, ending the possibility for a new relief package before the election.

Lawsuit: Pipeline could push 2 fish species to extinction

ROANOKE—Environmental groups have filed a legal challenge against the Mountain Valley Pipeline that says the project could push two endangered species of fish to extinction.

The Roanoke Times reports that the legal challenge was filed Tuesday in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. It involves the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter species of fish.

The route of the 300-mile long pipeline would go from northern West Virginia to southwestern Virginia and connect with an existing pipeline in North Carolina.