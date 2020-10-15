Virginia budget negotiators reach deal

Assembly budget negotiators did not dip into the state’s reserve funds, but instead substituted an $89 million deposit to the cash reserve fund in the first year for a scheduled deposit in the Rainy Day Fund in the second. The maneuver would make the money more easily accessible in a modest economic downturn than it would be in the Rainy Day Fund, which is established and constrained by the Constitution of Virginia.

The agreement also includes compromise language on moratoriums on housing evictions and utility disconnections during the pandemic, which has threatened some of Virginia’s most vulnerable residents.

September revenues

The agreement came the same day that Northam announced a 7.6% increase in state revenues in September, compared with the same month a year ago. The September results were buoyed by an additional day of income tax payroll collections compared with a year ago, but revenues have grown almost 10% in the fiscal year that began on July 1.

State tax collections for the first quarter of the fiscal year are $570 million above the revised revenue forecast that Northam issued on Aug. 18 at the beginning of the special session and $482 million above the forecast adopted last year.