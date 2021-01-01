Virginia cases top 5,000 2nd day in a row; Fredericksburg virus death toll rises to 122 people

On the first day of the new year, the state health department reported that another 5,000 Virginians had tested positive for COVID-19—for the second day in a row—and three more local residents had died.
There were 5,182 new cases statewide on Friday for a cumulative total of 354,766 since the pandemic began in March. Across the commonwealth, 5,081 people have died, including 122 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The most recent fatalities included a Latino man in his 60s from Stafford County and two women, one Black and one white, from Fredericksburg. Both were age 80-plus. None of them lived in a long-term care facility.
The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw a smaller daily increase—158 additional people testing positive on Thursday—than in recent days, but cases still rose across the board. For the first time since the pandemic began, Caroline topped Fredericksburg in the number of cases (1,062 to 1,048), but more people have died in the city than Caroline (11 to nine).
Outbreaks continue at eight long-term care facilities in the region, including Heritage Hall nursing home in King George, where 22 people have been infected. There have been deaths in this outbreak—the home’s third since May—but the state doesn’t specify the exact number when there are less than five fatalities.
Two assisted living facilities in Spotsylvania County are dealing with COVID-19 clusters. Bickford Senior Living has 32 cases and fewer than five deaths while Spring Arbor Senior Living, Fredericksburg, has 26 cases in its second outbreak, which started Dec. 21, according to state data.
Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a nursing home in Spotsylvania, continues to deal with an outbreak that began Aug. 27 and has infected 82 people and claimed six lives.
In Stafford, Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a continuing outbreak that’s resulted in 17 people testing positive.
There have been less than five deaths and 25 positive cases at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. In Culpeper County, there are outbreaks at Our Father’s Housing, an assisted living facility which has eight cases, and The Culpeper, a multi-care center, which has 11 cases.
The Virginia Department of Health updates outbreaks at long-term care settings and schools each Friday on its website.
Along with climbing case numbers, the local and state positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, continues to rise. The seven-day average for the Rappahannock Area Health District was 14.9 percent on Friday, higher than the state’s weekly average of 14.3 percent. Health officials say any rate above 5 percent indicates widespread community transmission.
The area’s three hospitals have had more than 90 patients, each day, being treated for virus symptoms this week.
As of Friday, there have been 12,986 cases in the local health district with 5,284 cases in Stafford; 4,843 in Spotsylvania; 1,062 in Caroline; 1,048 in Fredericksburg; and 749 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,036 cases in Culpeper County; 2,416 in Fauquier County; 975 in Orange County; and 699 in Westmoreland County.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425